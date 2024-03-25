Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

