AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

AES Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.33. 6,357,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.