O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,300.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,072.24.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $26.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 171,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,248. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $811.18 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,060.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.