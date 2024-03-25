Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,286. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

