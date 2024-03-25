Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on W. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.