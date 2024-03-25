Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $496.28 or 0.00702536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.77 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,640.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00128219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,678,800 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

