dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) versus GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Head to Head Comparison

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology $703.83 million 1.62 $94.11 million $2.30 12.19

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for dELiA*s and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.74%.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology 13.37% 38.79% 19.11%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats dELiA*s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

