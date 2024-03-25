ATB Capital Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$13.00 Price Target

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.37. The company had a trading volume of 540,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.64.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

