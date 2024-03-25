CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$1.90

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.
ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.
In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
