Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 180,005 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,005 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.33% of Clean Harbors worth $127,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
CLH stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.