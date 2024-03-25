Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 14,449 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Saia makes up 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.20% of Saia worth $139,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.79.

SAIA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $585.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.38. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

