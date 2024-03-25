Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.94) by $2.61, reports.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of REVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 23,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,872. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $495,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

