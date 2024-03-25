Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The firm had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00. In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, with a total value of C$134,643.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.