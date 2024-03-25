Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $44,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.48. 533,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

