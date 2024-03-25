Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $69,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $78.97. 3,771,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,049. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

