Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,396,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,387 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

VZ traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,842,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.