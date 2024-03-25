Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Target worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.28. 2,486,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

