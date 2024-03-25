Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 92,073 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $60,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.60. 275,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.74%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

