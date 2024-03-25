Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.39. 427,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average of $438.05.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

