First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of FN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,952. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.80. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

