Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $57.15 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.27% of Entergy worth $57,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.16. 676,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

