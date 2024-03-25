Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $37.14 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.81. The company had a trading volume of 346,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

