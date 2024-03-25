Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $307,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $505.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,139,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.