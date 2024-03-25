ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 881301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,342,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

