Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (ABSI, AEHR, AHR, AJX, ALTR, ANRO, ARVN, ASO, ATXS, BBVA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 25th:
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on the stock.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.60 target price on the stock.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the stock.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$28.00.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.
Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $249.00 price target on the stock.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.