Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (ABSI, AEHR, AHR, AJX, ALTR, ANRO, ARVN, ASO, ATXS, BBVA)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 25th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $249.00 price target on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

