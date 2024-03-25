Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as high as C$49.99 and last traded at C$49.76, with a volume of 2424664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.8278932 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

