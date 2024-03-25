Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$80.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$80.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.36.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
