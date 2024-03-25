H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Raised to $45.00

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

H World Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 429,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of H World Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

