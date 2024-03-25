Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.38.

CP traded down C$1.95 on Monday, hitting C$119.57. 801,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,999. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.68. The stock has a market cap of C$111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.25132 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

