K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE KBL traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.73. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$360.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.30.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

