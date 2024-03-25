K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.
K-Bro Linen Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE KBL traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.73. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$360.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.30.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.