TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$235.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$182.25.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down C$0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting C$218.39. 60,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,273. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$219.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 27,588 shares worth $5,461,403. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

