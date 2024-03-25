LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Increased to C$0.70 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

TSE LSPK traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.