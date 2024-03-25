LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Increased to C$0.70 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.
LifeSpeak Price Performance
TSE LSPK traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
