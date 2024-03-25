Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 976,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,414. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,938 shares of company stock worth $8,067,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 54.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

