FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.12. 1,657,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.