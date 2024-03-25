JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $509.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $531.00 to $509.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.66.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $12.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.28. 3,141,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,956. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $310.41 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

