Insider Buying: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,099.94).

Shares of EKF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,237,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.20. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.22 ($0.49). The company has a market capitalization of £120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

