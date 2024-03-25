Insider Buying: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,099.94).
Shares of EKF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,237,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.20. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.22 ($0.49). The company has a market capitalization of £120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
