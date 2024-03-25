Paul Cooper Acquires 1,144 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cooper acquired 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,942.81).

Hiscox Stock Down 0.8 %

HSX stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,224 ($15.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,494. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,124.56, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,100.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,043.56. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($15.77). The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,263.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.66) to GBX 1,270 ($16.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230.40 ($15.66).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

