Paul Cooper Acquires 1,144 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cooper acquired 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,942.81).
Hiscox Stock Down 0.8 %
HSX stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,224 ($15.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,494. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,124.56, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,100.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,043.56. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($15.77). The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,263.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
