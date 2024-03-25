Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 100,000 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,418,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,808,967.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 449,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,606. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

