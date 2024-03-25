Fiona E. Wollocombe Acquires 23,452 Shares of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Stock

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) insider Fiona E. Wollocombe bought 23,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,924.92 ($6,269.79).
Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Performance
KAY stock remained flat at GBX 19.90 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday. 57,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,249. The firm has a market cap of £103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.02. Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.65.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kings Arms Yard VCT
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.