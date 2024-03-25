Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £2,184.40 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd bought 1,720 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,780.90).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,711 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,766.35).

On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,896.50).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,796.66).

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 126.86 ($1.62). 26,563,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,332,688. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.99).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

