Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 770.2% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,392. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

