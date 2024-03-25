The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance

FSDK remained flat at $66.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

