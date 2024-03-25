The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
FSDK remained flat at $66.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
