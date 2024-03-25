Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LFT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.51. 84,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,010. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

