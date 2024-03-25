Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 52,584 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $117,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

IFF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 835,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.