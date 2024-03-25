Morgan Stanley Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $65.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,108. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

