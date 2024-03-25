U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,301 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $83,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 648,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 62,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. 2,381,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

