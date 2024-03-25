Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.62% of SS&C Technologies worth $93,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.