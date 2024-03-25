Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,544 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

