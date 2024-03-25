Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,391 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.15% of Workday worth $108,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.22. The company had a trading volume of 592,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,393. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.