Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.12. 3,328,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $404.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

